Google Doodle pays tribute to late BB King on the 94th birthday

New Delhi: As fans remember iconic singer late BB King on his 94th birth anniversary, today's' Google Doodle also paid tribute to the legendary artist.

Today's Google doodle dedicated to the ace singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer, features a vibrant animated video coupled with his soulful track and shows the iconic Singer holding a guitar.

In 1925, King was born near the town called Itta Bena in Mississippi. He started his recording career in 1949 and gave his first hit ' Three O'Clock Blues'.

His most popular classic pieces remain 'The Thrill is Gone' and 'Every Day I Have the Blues'.

While his professional life was prosperous, the singer struggled to balance his personal life. He tied the knots twice, first to Martha Lee Denton and then to Sue Carol Hall. However, both his marriages failed.

Blues musician BB King is considered one of the most remarkable musicians of all time and won the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the year 1987.

Google in its note stated that King's love for music was so that once in 1949, King rushed inside a burning nightclub, risking his own life for his beloved guitar.

Little Rock-based guest artist Steve Spencer and animator Nayeli Lavanderos from Brooklyn came up with the 'Rock Me Baby' star's Doodle illustration, revealed Google in its note.