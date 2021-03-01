Golden Globes 2021: The Biggest Snubs

The winners of the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced!
"Mank", filmmaker David Fincher's alluring take on "Citizen Kane" writer led the film nominations with six nods.
Oscar winner Gary Oldman, who played the titular Mank aka Herman J. Mankiewicz in "Mank", entered with his second Globe nomination for best actor (drama), whereas actor Amanda Seyfried bagged her maiden Golden Globe nod for the portrayal of yesteryear star Marion Davies.
Fincher's late father Jack Fincher, who had originally penned the script for "Mank" in the 1990s, was also honoured with best screenplay nomination.
Besides that, the film was nominated for the Best Original Score category and Best Director - Motion Picture.
It was Fincher's first feature directorial since 2014's "Gone Girl".
Despite a massive lead, the “Mank” was snubbed and ended the night empty-handed.
Apart from “Mank”, "Promising Young Woman" entered with four nominations including their lead Carey Mulligan who was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama, also didn’t land a spot on the winners list.
"Promising Young Woman" is a thriller that shows Mulligan as a young woman, who is haunted by a past tragedy and how she takes revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path.
The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.
This was the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Netflix's period drama series 'The Crown' claimed the most honours at the ceremony with bagging the Golden Globe for best TV drama, in addition to giving leads Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor, who play Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively, their first Globes. 'The Crown's' Gillian Anderson also won for supporting actor in a TV series.
Meanwhile, 'Schitt's Creek' nabbed two Globes, for best comedy and for actor Catherine O'Hara and Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit' won for limited series and for actor Anya Taylor-Joy, reported Variety.
Several films nabbed two honours: Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' claimed wins for best drama and for the director, Amazon's 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' won the best comedy and for actor Sacha Baron Cohen, while Pixar's 'Soul' won animated movie and original score.
Other big winners include Andra Day for actor in a movie drama for 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and late star Chadwick Boseman for the actor in the same category for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'. Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Jodie Foster, Rosamund Pike, Jason Sudeikis, and Mark Ruffalo also took home acting trophies.