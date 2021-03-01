Golden Globes 2021: The Biggest Snubs

The winners of the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced!

"Mank", filmmaker David Fincher's alluring take on "Citizen Kane" writer led the film nominations with six nods.

Oscar winner Gary Oldman, who played the titular Mank aka Herman J. Mankiewicz in "Mank", entered with his second Globe nomination for best actor (drama), whereas actor Amanda Seyfried bagged her maiden Golden Globe nod for the portrayal of yesteryear star Marion Davies.

Fincher's late father Jack Fincher, who had originally penned the script for "Mank" in the 1990s, was also honoured with best screenplay nomination.

Besides that, the film was nominated for the Best Original Score category and Best Director - Motion Picture.

It was Fincher's first feature directorial since 2014's "Gone Girl".

Despite a massive lead, the “Mank” was snubbed and ended the night empty-handed.

Apart from “Mank”, "Promising Young Woman" entered with four nominations including their lead Carey Mulligan who was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama, also didn’t land a spot on the winners list.

"Promising Young Woman" is a thriller that shows Mulligan as a young woman, who is haunted by a past tragedy and how she takes revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path.