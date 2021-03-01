Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet: From Salma Hayek to Margot Robbie - stars amp up their fashion game

Washington: Following a two-month delay, the much-anticipated Golden Globes Awards 2021 kicked off on Sunday. For the first time in history, hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey conducted a bicoastal virtual ceremony by hosting from two different locations.

Although the event is virtual, it is time for the celebrities to bring their fashion A-game and despite the limitations due to the novel coronavirus, one still got to see the best of Hollywood flaunting their style on the red carpet. Check out some of the looks here:

Sarah Hyland looked her fashionable best in a stunning red Monique Lhuillier gown at the 2021 Golden Globes.