Golden Globes 2021: In a first, frontline workers replace celebs as live audience at the awards ceremony

Following a two-month delay, the much-anticipated Golden Globes Awards 2021 kicked off on Sunday. For the first time in history, hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey conducted a bicoastal virtual ceremony by hosting from two different locations.
The 78th Golden Globes Awards recognised movies and television shows under various categories, with the ceremony being viewed in more than 210 territories.
However, in a first, the live audience which is generally flocked with celebs, were replaced by frontline workers who have been working tirelessly during the COVID-19 era.
Fey revealed, "Tonight, our audience on both coasts is made up of smoking hot first responders and essential workers. We are so grateful for the work that you do and that you're here, so the celebrities can stay safely at home.”
