Golden Globes 2021: From Emma Corrin for 'The Crown' to Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso' - complete list of winners

Lear has developed many 1970s sitcoms such as 'All in the Family', 'Sanford and Son', 'One Day at a Time' and its 2017 remake, 'The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude'.

Actor Emma Corrin, the breakout star of the fourth season of Netflix's insanely popular series 'The Crown', took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a television series at the award show.

The 25-year-old had received an overwhelming response for the uncanny portrayal of the late Princess Diana during her courtship and the early years of her marriage to Britain's Prince Charles.

American actor Jason Sudeikis bagged the Golden Globe 2021 award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the comedy series 'Ted Lasso'.

Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' took home the Golden Globe 2021 award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

'Schitt's Creek' is a Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

Actor Rosamund Pike took home a Golden Globe for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for the Netflix film 'I Care a Lot'.

British actor Josh O'Connor has won the Golden Globe award for his portrayal of 'Prince Charles' in Netflix drama 'The Crown'.

American drama film 'Minari' bagged the Golden Globe 2021 award in the Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language category.

Netflix's insanely popular period drama 'The Crown' won in the best drama television series category.

American actor Jane Fonda received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award.

'Crown' continued its winning run at this year's Golden Globes as the show bagged its fourth award of the night with Gillian Anderson taking home the award in the category of 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role'.

Anderson portrayed British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of 'The Crown' and she received wide acclaim for her portrayal.

American actor Jodie Foster took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. She won the award for her role in 'The Mauritanian'.

