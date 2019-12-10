Golden Globes 2020: 'Marriage Story', 'Irishman' lead in film nominations

The Netflix film was joined by two other major movies from the streamer, "The Irishman" and "Two Popes". "The Irishman" and Tarantino's "Once Upon..." tied at the second place with five nods each, including nominations for best picture drama.

Both Scorsese and Tarantino will compete in the best director category alongside Joon-Ho, Sam Mendes ("1917") and Todd Phillips for "Joker". Best motion picture - drama category, one of the most competitive segments this year, also features "Joker" and "1917".

Johansson has a tough fight ahead in the best actress drama category where she is pitted against Renee Zellweger ("Judy"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women") and Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet").

Driver is a strong contender in the best actor drama category, provided he edges out this year's most talked about performance of Joaquin Phoenix as and in "Joker". They are joined by Christian Bale ("Ford v. Ferrari"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory") and Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").

Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" earned nominations for best picture in the comedy or musical segment where it will fight it out with Rian Johnson's "Knives Out", Eddie Murphy-starrer "Dolemite Is My Name", Taika Waititi-directed "Jojo Rabbit" and Elton John biopic "Rocketman".