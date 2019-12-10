Golden Globes 2020: Kit Harington solely carries 'Game of Thrones' for TV nominations

Los Angeles: Amazon's mega hit "Fleabag" and HBO's star-studded "Big Little Lies" earned three nominations each at the 2020 Golden Globes on Monday that also saw the emergence of newer shows in the competition lineup.

Kit Harington helped "Game of Thrones", one of the biggest shows ever created, to earn its lone nomination in the best actor drama category. The show, which finally ended with eighth season on a critically-divided note, was otherwise snubbed entirely.

"Fleabag", fronted by its creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, faces competition from "Barry", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "The Politician" in the best musical or comedy series.

Waller-Bridge is herself considered the frontrunner in best actress musical or comedy series but still faces a formidable challenge in Rachel Brosnahan of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel". Kirsten Dunst ("On Becoming a God in Central Florida"), Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me") and Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll") are the other nominees.