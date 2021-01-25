'Godzilla vs. Kong' Trailer: Watch the epic clash of mega-sized monsters

Washington [US]: The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming action-packed movie 'Godzilla vs. Kong' has finally dropped and it is all disaster and mayhem. The trailer features the long-awaited face-off between the two iconic monsters.

The trailer, which teases the massive battle between Godzilla and Kong, an engaging story, and epic amounts of action, is a treat to watch. It was shared by the movie's official Twitter handle on Sunday.

"Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax. Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers," read the tweet.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer, with a powerful background score, gives viewers the first glimpse of the ultimate showdown between the huge beasts. The thrilling trailer promises to keep its audience on their toes with scenes featuring the two monsters exchanging blows above the ocean, and Kong knocking Godzilla into the water, only for Godzilla to fire back with his atomic heat beam.

The trailer, which keeps the viewers intrigued throughout, leaves them with many questions like why is Godzilla so angry, who is the child hanging out with King Kong, and how much damage can the G-man and Big K cause in a major conurbation.