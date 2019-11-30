Godmother Jennifer Aniston thinks Courtney Cox's daughter Coco is growing up too fast

The mother-daughter pair put their heads together and posed for lenses in all smiles as the caption read "So thankful".

Aniston was not the only one who took by surprise with the lovely Thanksgiving picture but several others commented their hearts out.

"Twins," Kaley Cuoco wrote, while Isla Fisher added, "So thankful for you." The American actor and her ex-husband, David Arquette, welcomed their daughter in 2004 and have been co-parenting the teenager, since their split in 2012, reported US Weekly.

"We have always just made [Coco] the No. 1 priority", the former partners said.

"We have respect and love for each other and just [are] on the same page. And [with] Coco, we're just super lucky. As far as teenagers go, it's a bit tricky, but she's got a huge heart and she's really, really a brilliant girl," they added.