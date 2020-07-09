'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing after going for swim with son in Lake Piru; presumed to be dead

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera is missing after going for a swim with her four-year-old son in Lake Piru on Wednesday. Lake Piru is a reservoir located in the Los Padres National Forest and Topatopa Mountains, created in 1955. The actress may have drowned and is presumed to be dead, say authorities.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department began a search for Rivera around 1 pm. Around 4 pm, Rivera's son was found alone inside the pontoon boat that they had rented. The actress' car was still parked at the lake. Naya Riveria to be 'presumed drowned', say the authorities. The spokesperson of the Venture County Sheriff's Office said that they have launched a search to locate the body. A helicopter with a drone and a search and rescue dive team have been dispatched to assist in the search.

The authorities suspended the search for the night as Rivera's body couldn't be found as of Wednesday, 8 pm. They plan to resume on Thursday.

Naya welcomed son, Josey Hollis, with then-husband Ryan Dorsey in 2015.

On June 7, Naya Rivera had taken to her Instagram to share a picture with her 4-year-old. They were seen kissing each other in the picture that she captioned: "just the two of us."