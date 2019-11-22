'Glee' actress Jane Galloway Heitz dies at 78

Los Angeles: Actress Jane Galloway Heitz, known for playing the character of Lillian Adler on "Glee", is no more, according to an obituary posted in the Chicago Tribune. She was 78.

She only appeared in person twice in "Glee", once in the pilot and on another occasion in 2015, as her character's image appeared in a trophy case commemorating her life.

A quote from Lillian: "By its very definition, Glee is about opening yourself up to joy," was visible on a plaque and helped inspire Will, played by Matthew Morrison, to pursue his dream of becoming the glee club director.

Galloway Heitz's character was herself a former head of glee club at McKinley High, reports variety.com.