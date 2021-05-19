Girl from Nowhere: Netflix criticized by Chinese online over use of Taiwan flag

"This is a (profanity) split!" said a comment signed Tang Sugar Sugar Tang 123 on the popular Sina Weibo social media service. "Does China need to say thank you for this? Bah! This is a blatant split!" "Nanno I like you a lot, but sorry, you crossed my line. Goodbye," said another comment on Sina Weibo signed Huadu, referring the series' main character. "Think clearly about what kind of country China is before getting benefits from us." Netflix didn't respond to questions left on its website.

The outcry highlights China's unusual mix of nationalism and pervasive censorship.

The ruling party increasingly demands global companies conform in public to Beijing's political positions, including on websites abroad that the ruling party's internet filters block most people in China from seeing.

Facebook can be seen in China only by people with virtual private network software used to evade the filters.

"Girl from Nowhere" can be seen in China on bilibili.com, which allows users to upload their own videos. It doesn't appear on other services that show movies and TV series approved by Chinese censors.