Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda accidentally shares first picture of granddaughter; deletes later

Dutch-American television personality mother Yolanda, who celebrated her 57th birthday on Sunday, accidentally shared a picture revealing Zayn Malik and Gigi's daughter's face. The former supermodel, however, deleted the Instagram post moments later and shared a cropped version of the same.
In the picture, which is currently going viral on the internet, Yolanda is seen cradling her granddaughter in her arms. While the infant's back was facing the camera, it was a mirror in the corner of the photo that caught the baby's reflection.
Check out the picture here:
Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik announced in September the news about the birth of their first child.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x," wrote the 27-year-old singer on his verified Twitter account.
After taking down the original photo, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star cropped the mirror out and shared it again.
Penning an emotional note on her birthday, she wrote in the caption: "My birthday blessings..... When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1 It’s a whole new feeling, I’m feeling... a part of my heart I didn’t know existed......"
Remembering her mother Ans van den Herik, Yolanda added, "I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day, 2 woman reminiscing about life and what this day was like in 1964......
A empty hole in my heart that can’t be filled with anything else but love, respect and gratitude for the woman that gave birth to me, loved and guided me through the ups and downs of life......
I always knew she was crazy for her grand kids but this is the first time I truly understand the depth of how much she loved my children and how blessed they were to have her influence in their lives.....
God bless my mamma in heaven! Today is for you... #CircleOfLife"
Wishing her mother on her birthday, Gigi Hadid shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Celebrated mamma’s bday tonight @yolanda.hadid. Every year, I think I couldn’t love, look up to, or learn from her more — and then I do. She’s the best mom and Oma we could ever ask for. So blessed. I LOVE YOU, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. Wishing you the best year."