Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s 3-month-old daughter, already owns a Gucci outfit worth Rs 17,000

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik announced in September the news about the birth of their first child.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x," wrote the 27-year-old singer on his verified Twitter account.
Gigi later shared the news on Instagram. She wrote: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."
While the couple have not announced the name of their daughter, the 3-month-old celebrated her first Christmas last week.
Gigi shared a couple of stories on Instagram, where her baby can be seen wearing a custom Gucci onesie gifted by swimwear designer Devon Windsor and her husband Johnny “Dex” Barbara.
Gigi and Zayn, 27, rekindled their romance in February and have been spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic.
The duo first started dating in 2015, but parted ways in 2018. They came back together in January 2019, but there were reports of their split. In February this year it was confirmed by the model that she back with the singer.
