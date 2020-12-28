Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik’s 3-month-old daughter, already owns a Gucci outfit worth Rs 17,000

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik announced in September the news about the birth of their first child.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x," wrote the 27-year-old singer on his verified Twitter account.

Gigi later shared the news on Instagram. She wrote: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

While the couple have not announced the name of their daughter, the 3-month-old celebrated her first Christmas last week.