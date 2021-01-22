Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik name their baby daughter 'Khai' - what does it mean?

Gigi and Zayn have been extremely private of their daughter's social media presence. However, last week, Gigi's mother Yolanda accidentally shared a picture revealing Khai's face.

The former supermodel, however, deleted the Instagram post moments later and shared a cropped version of the same.

Gigi and Zayn were first linked in November 2015 when they were seen holding hands. Back then, the pop star had ended a relationship with Perrie Edwards, while Gigi had split from Joe Jonas.

They split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance. By January 2019, however, they had broken up again. They seemed to have got back together by the end of the year.

Gigi confirmed they were a couple again on February 14, 2020, as she called Zayn her "Valentine" in an Instagram post.