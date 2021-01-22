Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik name their baby daughter 'Khai' - what does it mean?

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl in September have reportedly christened her as "Khai."
This comes after Gigi changed her Instagram bio as “Khai’s mom.”
In September 2020, Zayn announced the arrival of his daughter on Twitter.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x," he wrote.
Gigi later shared the news on Instagram. She wrote: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."
Gigi and Zayn have been extremely private of their daughter's social media presence. However, last week, Gigi's mother Yolanda accidentally shared a picture revealing Khai's face.
The former supermodel, however, deleted the Instagram post moments later and shared a cropped version of the same.
Gigi and Zayn were first linked in November 2015 when they were seen holding hands. Back then, the pop star had ended a relationship with Perrie Edwards, while Gigi had split from Joe Jonas.
They split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance. By January 2019, however, they had broken up again. They seemed to have got back together by the end of the year.
Gigi confirmed they were a couple again on February 14, 2020, as she called Zayn her "Valentine" in an Instagram post.