Gigi Hadid shares unseen picture of daughter Khai with aunt Bella

Gigi, 26, daughter Khai with boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik last year.

The supermodel had recently penned an open letter to paparazzi and fans with an appeal to protect her 10-month-old daughter's privacy.

In the letter, she said they want their child to explore the world but they also want to protect her from the "media circus" of their fame and would wish the media blurred Khai's face from photographs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She wrote: "To paparazzi, press and beloved fan accounts. As our baby grows up we have to realise that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places -- a true blessing.

"On our most recent visits to New York, has started to want her (stroller) sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world plus the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC. that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.

"I know the laws change State to State, and I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred -- but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images.