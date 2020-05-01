Gigi Hadid pregnancy update: Supermodel shares vodka-free pasta recipe

Supermodel Gigi Hadid who is pregnant with her first child had something special for her fans on Wednesday night as the fashion icon shared the recipe of vodka free pasta with her followers.

According to E! Online, Hadid posted the recipe through her Instagram stories and wrote, "Yummy + easy spicy vodka sauce. But have no vodka...so without, but still gooood."

The star who r6ecently turned 25 shared the complete recipe of the dish with her fans as she posted each step of the recipe on her Instagram story.

This comes a day after TMZ reported that the Victoria's Secret model is expecting her first child with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Reports suggest, Gigi is about 20 weeks pregnant, and is currently staying at her family's Pennsylvania farm with Zayn and sister Bella.

According to Entertainment Tonight, both Hadid and Malik's families are "overjoyed" by the baby news and the couple's next chapter. A source told the portal that the couple is “very excited”, and that Gigi kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along.

As reported by E! News, the couple who started dating in 2015, officially called it quits in 2018.

However, Gigi and former 'One Direction' member came back together just before the December break and the singer reached out to Gigi last month and she seemed to be giving him another chance.