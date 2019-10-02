Gigi Hadid confronts woman who jumped on runway at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show

Hadid to the rescue! The model saved the day at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show when a woman jumped up onto the runway during the finale.
The 24-year-old supermodel blocked the runway crasher during the show, reported People.
In a number of social media videos of the incident, which have since gone viral, the prankster can be seen jumping onto the runway from the audience area. She then began strutting down the catwalk alongside the other models, wearing a black and white tweed ensemble.
The imposter, identified as French comedian and YouTuber Marie Benoliel, best known as Marie S'Infiltre, then passed by where Hadid was standing. Hadid walked swiftly towards Benoliel and blocked her from continuing the walk. The model then escorted her away from the stage.
Eventually, security officers also ran after Benoliel. According to WWD, she had previously crashed another Paris Fashion Week show earlier this week.
The incident came weeks after Hadid had another viral moment at New York Fashion Week in September. While walking in the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 runway show at Park Avenue Armory, Hadid's shoe broke and she continued the walk barefoot.
"In the first opening 'finale' of Marc's show, Gigi's heel broke," long-time stylist Katie Grand explained on Instagram at that time.
In her own Instagram post, Hadid praised the runway show as "one of the most incredible shows I've ever seen" and added that "sometimes a lil wardrobe malfunction can lead to the magic moments." "Walking in a dream," she wrote, alongside video and photos of her barefoot strut.
This year's NYFW came amid Hadid's blossoming relationship with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron.
The duo was first photographed together in August and both attended the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show last month. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cameron said that they are currently "just friends." "I mean, that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person, and we're just keeping it friendly," he said.
He went on to say that he's "at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now.''
