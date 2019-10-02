Gigi Hadid confronts woman who jumped on runway at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show

Hadid to the rescue! The model saved the day at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show when a woman jumped up onto the runway during the finale.

The 24-year-old supermodel blocked the runway crasher during the show, reported People.

In a number of social media videos of the incident, which have since gone viral, the prankster can be seen jumping onto the runway from the audience area. She then began strutting down the catwalk alongside the other models, wearing a black and white tweed ensemble.

The imposter, identified as French comedian and YouTuber Marie Benoliel, best known as Marie S'Infiltre, then passed by where Hadid was standing. Hadid walked swiftly towards Benoliel and blocked her from continuing the walk. The model then escorted her away from the stage.