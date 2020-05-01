Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy with Zayn Malik, says 'grateful for everyone's well wishes'

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has now officially confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend-singer Zayn Malik.

Hadid was seen sharing the happy news about her pregnancy in a promotional clip from the home-edition special interview with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' on Thursday.

After welcoming the 25-year-old model to the 'The Tonight Show', host Jimmy Fallon congratulated Hadid 'on expecting a baby.' "Thank you so much, obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms," CNN quoted the 'Victoria's Secret' star as saying.

"But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she added.