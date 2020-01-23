Gigi and Bella Hadid's sheer runway couture leaves little to the imagination

The supermodel sisters - Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid made head turns and jaws drop as they graced the runway, in bold sheer dresses at Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

The Hadid sisters were a part of the star-studded line-up for French designer, Jean-Paul Gaultier's final show. The iconic designer, who has been a part of the fashion industry for five decades, recently announced his retirement. Gaultier unveiled his final collection SS20 at the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, on Tuesday.