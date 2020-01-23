Gigi and Bella Hadid's sheer runway couture leaves little to the imagination

The supermodel sisters - Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid made head turns and jaws drop as they graced the runway, in bold sheer dresses at Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.
The Hadid sisters were a part of the star-studded line-up for French designer, Jean-Paul Gaultier's final show. The iconic designer, who has been a part of the fashion industry for five decades, recently announced his retirement. Gaultier unveiled his final collection SS20 at the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week, on Tuesday.
While the star-studded show was a sight to behold, it was Bella and Gigi who grabbed major eyeballs. The sisters stunned in sheer dresses for the French designer's final show.
23-year-old, Bella, was donned in a bautiful white sheer gown with intricate lace detailing that left little to the imagination.
While, Gigi's look was inspired by the Le Mâle scent's bottle. She sported a sheer top with stripped details and white flared pants.
For the second change, Hadid sisters were clad in black ensembles. Bella was seen in a sexy black dress, with a bustier and tulle layers at the bottom. A pair of leather gloves, choker and stockings completed her ensemble. She completed the look with heels that will leave you baffled!
Have a look here;
Meanwhile Gigi's look seemed inspired from a sci-fi movie. The model wore a black jumpsuit with some interesting twists, starting with one side sheer and a metal plate covering her breast.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid last grabbed the headlines after being dismissed as a prospective juror in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex abuse trial.
