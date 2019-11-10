'Ghostbusters 2020': Bill Murray returns as Dr Peter Venkman

The actor also said Jason Reitman had written "a beautiful, heartfelt script".

"... (The script) takes the real DNA from the first two movies and transfers that directly to the third, the next generation. It hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars, and players, and actors, and characters," he added.

Aykroyd also revealed "Ghostbusters 2020" will pay tributes to late franchise star Harold Ramis. It reunites Murray with previously-confirmed co-stars Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver among others.

New names joining the cast include Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd. Murray, Aykroyd, Weaver, Hudson and Potts all previously had cameo roles in 2016's all-female "Ghostbusters" reboot, directed by Paul Feig.

"Ghostbusters 2020" will not continue the story of the film, led by Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, which has attracted some criticism from its cast.