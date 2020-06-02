Hollywood

George Flyod protests: Cole Sprouse, Halsey, Madison Beer and other celebs share their horrifying experiences

Personalities like Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, Chika, J Cole, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Tessa Thompson, Halsey, Kendrick Sampson, John Cusack, also hit the streets to protest the death of Floyd.

Thousands of people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community, in the wake of George Floyd's brutal death. Protests, riots and looting took over the streets across US, after an African-American man died after being arrested by the Minneapolis police. National guards and the entire police force has been deployed to maintain order, and a curfew has been imposed in various parts of the states. American celebrities have also been taking part in the protests and sharing their experiences with fans on social media. Personalities like Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, Chika, J Cole, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Tessa Thompson, Halsey, Kendrick Sampson, John Cusack, also hit the streets to protest the death of Floyd.

On Tuesday, actor Cole Sprouse has claimed that he was arrested as part of a "group of peaceful protesters" in a demonstration over the death. The "Riverdale" star said he was arrested in Santa Monica during the May 30 nationwide protests gathering steam and detailed the happenings at the venue on Instagram.

"A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," he wrote on Sunday.

Anticipating "sensationalisation" of the update by the media, Sprouse deflected attention saying the focus right now should be on #BlackLivesMatter movement.

A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, thereâs a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesnât make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. Iâll speak no more on the subject, as Iâm (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.

Earlier on Monday, singer Halsey had claimed that she found herself in the line of fire while participating in nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

The singer, who joined the protests last week in Los Angeles demanding justice for Floyd, shared black-and-white photos of the demonstration she described as "peaceful" on Sunday on Instagram Stories.

Itâs become very clear to me that some of you need to see what Iâve seen. Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos donât even scratch the surface. Itâs easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you donât see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think itâs not happening, itâs only the âthugsâ and the âriotsâ, right? The police are keeping you safe right? Youâre wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power. With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available. I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood. My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me. This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. With Trumpâs decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyoneâs problem. Everyoneâs. #BLACKLIVESMATTER

Meanwhile, American singer Madison Beer said she was tear-gassed while protesting the death of George Floyd in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend.

According to Fox News, the 21-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story writing, "was just tear gassed leave Santa Monica now" over a selfie, which showed the singer wearing a mask.

Beer also tweeted to her social media followers, stating: "LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN I WAS JUST TEAR GASSED [sic] THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TEAR GASSING [sic] ALL CROWDS."

Actor John Cusack has said that he faced police batons in Chicago after trying to film a burning car during a protest over George Floyd's death.

According to Page Six, the 53-year-old star posted choppy footage on Twitter of a burning car and said police "came at" him with batons in an attempt to stop him.

The 'America's Sweetheart' star tweeted on Sunday (local time), "Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm here's the audio." In the video, Cusack, who lives in Chicago, can be heard shouting "All right, all right, all right, I'm going" as a police officer screams, "Get your bike out of here" while appearing to strike the bicycle with his baton.

'Insecure' actor Kendrick Sampson says he has been injured while protesting.

I cut this together from both of our IG live stream POVs. Keep in mind, I donât know this man AT ALL. I want to make this really clear. He was targeted because he called out the undercover cops in the LAPD. He said that the people throwing things (water bottles and such) at the police are not protesters, they are undercover cops (agent provocateurs/infiltrators) who are agitators and trying to give justification to the brutality. He said over the bullhorn to turn your cameraâs on the people throwing stuff and call them out because they are LAPD!! VERY shortly after, he was tackled and the people around him were viciously brutalized as you can see in this video to ensure no interference even though no one was interfering. Now to be clear, I donât EVER advocate for turning your camera on a protestor. I am not demonizing or denouncing the tactics we use to dismantle police/slave catching or #DefundPolice. We have to be creative and relentless. I am not demonizing or denouncing the way we get to express our rage, grief, mourning or trauma in this moment. And Iâm talking about Black people. Non Black people - especially white folks - know that what you do at these protests directly affects the lives of Black protesters as you scream #BlackLivesMatter BUT apparently in this moment - HE KNEW SOMETHING or he FELT something. And apparently he happened to be right. I have some videos Iâm sorting through now. And he was targeted for it. #DefundthePolice #DefendBlackLives #ProsecuteKillerCops

According to Fox News, the 32-year-old actor is among the thousands of individuals around the nation that have taken to the streets to protest police brutality.

Sampson shared several videos on Instagram on Saturday from a protest in Los Angeles, wherein he was shot by officers multiple times by rubber bullets, as well as hit with batons.

In one of the videos, Sampson revealed that he'd been shot four times while a later video of the day's news coverage contained a shot of Sampson being hit by an officer with a baton.

The actor took to Twitter after details of his injuries had gotten out, and discussed his experience, revealing he'd been shot three more times.

Sampson wrote online: "Glad y'all witnessed this. Esp the video of them actually targeting us. He didn't try to ricochet the bullets of the ground - one tactic - he pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually got hit 7 times with rubber bullets and many with batons. My boy has stitches." "#DEFUNDPOLICE," he concluded the post with the hashtag.

Inputs by Agencies.

