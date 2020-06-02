George Flyod protests: Cole Sprouse, Halsey, Madison Beer and other celebs share their horrifying experiences

Thousands of people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community, in the wake of George Floyd's brutal death. Protests, riots and looting took over the streets across US, after an African-American man died after being arrested by the Minneapolis police. National guards and the entire police force has been deployed to maintain order, and a curfew has been imposed in various parts of the states. American celebrities have also been taking part in the protests and sharing their experiences with fans on social media. Personalities like Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, Chika, J Cole, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Tessa Thompson, Halsey, Kendrick Sampson, John Cusack, also hit the streets to protest the death of Floyd.

On Tuesday, actor Cole Sprouse has claimed that he was arrested as part of a "group of peaceful protesters" in a demonstration over the death. The "Riverdale" star said he was arrested in Santa Monica during the May 30 nationwide protests gathering steam and detailed the happenings at the venue on Instagram.

"A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," he wrote on Sunday.

Anticipating "sensationalisation" of the update by the media, Sprouse deflected attention saying the focus right now should be on #BlackLivesMatter movement.