George Flyod protests: Cole Sprouse, Halsey, Madison Beer and other celebs share their horrifying experiences

Thousands of people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community, in the wake of George Floyd's brutal death. Protests, riots and looting took over the streets across US, after an African-American man died after being arrested by the Minneapolis police. National guards and the entire police force has been deployed to maintain order, and a curfew has been imposed in various parts of the states. American celebrities have also been taking part in the protests and sharing their experiences with fans on social media. Personalities like Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, Chika, J Cole, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Tessa Thompson, Halsey, Kendrick Sampson, John Cusack, also hit the streets to protest the death of Floyd.
On Tuesday, actor Cole Sprouse has claimed that he was arrested as part of a "group of peaceful protesters" in a demonstration over the death. The "Riverdale" star said he was arrested in Santa Monica during the May 30 nationwide protests gathering steam and detailed the happenings at the venue on Instagram.
"A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," he wrote on Sunday.
Anticipating "sensationalisation" of the update by the media, Sprouse deflected attention saying the focus right now should be on #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Earlier on Monday, singer Halsey had claimed that she found herself in the line of fire while participating in nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.
The singer, who joined the protests last week in Los Angeles demanding justice for Floyd, shared black-and-white photos of the demonstration she described as "peaceful" on Sunday on Instagram Stories.
Meanwhile, American singer Madison Beer said she was tear-gassed while protesting the death of George Floyd in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend.
According to Fox News, the 21-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story writing, "was just tear gassed leave Santa Monica now" over a selfie, which showed the singer wearing a mask.
Beer also tweeted to her social media followers, stating: "LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN I WAS JUST TEAR GASSED [sic] THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TEAR GASSING [sic] ALL CROWDS."
Actor John Cusack has said that he faced police batons in Chicago after trying to film a burning car during a protest over George Floyd's death.
According to Page Six, the 53-year-old star posted choppy footage on Twitter of a burning car and said police "came at" him with batons in an attempt to stop him.
The 'America's Sweetheart' star tweeted on Sunday (local time), "Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm here's the audio." In the video, Cusack, who lives in Chicago, can be heard shouting "All right, all right, all right, I'm going" as a police officer screams, "Get your bike out of here" while appearing to strike the bicycle with his baton.
'Insecure' actor Kendrick Sampson says he has been injured while protesting.
According to Fox News, the 32-year-old actor is among the thousands of individuals around the nation that have taken to the streets to protest police brutality.
Sampson shared several videos on Instagram on Saturday from a protest in Los Angeles, wherein he was shot by officers multiple times by rubber bullets, as well as hit with batons.
In one of the videos, Sampson revealed that he'd been shot four times while a later video of the day's news coverage contained a shot of Sampson being hit by an officer with a baton.
The actor took to Twitter after details of his injuries had gotten out, and discussed his experience, revealing he'd been shot three more times.
Sampson wrote online: "Glad y'all witnessed this. Esp the video of them actually targeting us. He didn't try to ricochet the bullets of the ground - one tactic - he pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually got hit 7 times with rubber bullets and many with batons. My boy has stitches." "#DEFUNDPOLICE," he concluded the post with the hashtag.
