George Floyd murder protests: As riot police march in, random protester plays Star Wars Imperial March on trumpet; wins Mark Hamill's approval

Thousands of people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community, in the wake of George Floyd's brutal death. Protests, riots and looting took over the streets across US, after an African-American man died after being arrested by the Minneapolis police. National guards and the entire police force has been deployed to maintain order, and a curfew has been imposed in various parts of the states. Videos from the protests have been going viral on the internet, leaving netizens in awe. The latest one is a man trolling the cops by playing Star Wars' Imperial March on a trumpet. The video didn't just leave netizens impressed, it also won actor Mark Hamill's approval.
Mark Hamill shared the video on his Twitter with laughing and heart emojis.
Check out the video here:
Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "The only problem I have with this is that the Imperial March is a little too cool for these clowns. Someone find the tuba guy from when the Nazis tried to march a couple years back."
"Ok, shit. How is this just happening now? Wow. This idea needs to trend. We all need to do this (no instrument needed, but always an added bonus) anytime we see cops. Thank you to that young man. This is exactly what everyone should be doing whenever they say any cop anywhere," wrote another user.
