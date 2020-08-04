'Game of Thrones' tops list of most-pirated TV shows amid COVID-19 lockdown

“Am I the only one who didn’t watch ‘Game of Thrones’ yet” - read a meme, as all those who “didn’t understand the show” boasted about how they did not succumb to social pressure.

However, the data released by Parrot Analytics revealed that HBO’s GoT was the most pirated show in the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Looks like the FOMO eventually caught up.

Based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin, GoT made an impeccable start in 2011. However, the downfall which took place in its eighth and final season left some sour memories for fans who anticipated an epic finale.

Despite the memes of disappointment, and a petition to re-write it again and release an alternate ending, the show remains as of the best ones ever made for television viewing.