'Game of Thrones' tops list of most-pirated TV shows amid COVID-19 lockdown

“Am I the only one who didn’t watch ‘Game of Thrones’ yet” - read a meme, as all those who “didn’t understand the show” boasted about how they did not succumb to social pressure.
However, the data released by Parrot Analytics revealed that HBO’s GoT was the most pirated show in the world amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Looks like the FOMO eventually caught up.
Based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin, GoT made an impeccable start in 2011. However, the downfall which took place in its eighth and final season left some sour memories for fans who anticipated an epic finale.
Despite the memes of disappointment, and a petition to re-write it again and release an alternate ending, the show remains as of the best ones ever made for television viewing.
GoT is followed by Adult Swim’s science-fiction animated series Rick and Morty and Hulu’s My Hero Academia. Here’s the complete sequence of the most-pirated shows.
Here is the full list:
1. Game of Thrones (HBO)
2. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
3. My Hero Academia (Available on Hulu)
4. The Walking Dead (AMC)
5. SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon)
6. The 100 (The CW)
7. The Mandalorian (Disney+)
8. The Flash (The CW)
9. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)
10. Harley Quinn (DC Universe)
According to reports, HBO is moving forward with the prequel of GoT. The network has begun casting for its series, "House of Dragon", reported Entertainment Weekly.
The project is based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" book, a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events described in "Game of Thrones", which finished its eight season run in 2019.
Ryan Condal is attached as the showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed "Game of Thrones" episodes such as "The Battle of Bastards" and the "Winds of Winter". Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes in the show.
HBO has committed to 10 episodes of the series. Martin's book covers 150 years and includes the rise and fall of many leaders in the Westeros but it is not clear who has been cast for which roles so far. "House of the Dragon" replaces HBO's previously announced but now scrapped prequel project, starring Naomi Watts. HBO is planning "House of the Dragon" for 2022.
