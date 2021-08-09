'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington opens up about surviving 'pretty traumatic' addiction struggles

Kit Harington, who is widely known for the hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones', had to overcome some personal issues before he was ready to become a father with wife Rose Leslie.

As per People magazine, the two-time Emmy Award nominee recently revealed that he "went through some pretty horrible stuff" after 'GOT' ended in 2019.

"Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol," he told The Sunday Times.

"You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there's no way out, that's just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, 'No, I can change,'" Harington continued.