'Game of Thrones' star Jack Gleeson aka King Joffery to be back on TV with comedy show

Actor Jack Gleeson, best known for the role of the despicable King Joffrey in the globally popular fantasy series "Game of Thrones", is all set to make his return to television after a six-year break.

Gleeson has been announced among the cast members for "Out of Her Mind", a BBC comedy from comedian Sara Pascoe which has Simon Pegg and Nick Frost on board as executive producers, reports variety.com.

The news of Gleeson's casting comes after he had previously hinted that he might give up acting as a career.

The series explores heartbreak, family issues and how to survive them both. The show will look to subvert the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation, and scientific explanation.