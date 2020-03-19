‘Game of Thrones’ actress Indira Varma aka Ellaria Sand tests positive for coronavirus

Days after Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for coronavirus, Indira Varma, who essayed the role of Ellaria Sand has also confirmed positive to the same.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she wrote, "So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."
On work front, Indira is a part of The Seagull play at the Playhouse Theater in the West End in London, which also stars the Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke. The play was recently shut down amid coronavirus outbreak.
According to reports, there have been over 2 lakh reported cases of coronavirus across the world with nearly 9,000 deaths so far.
Hollywood celebs such as Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko were among those who tested positive recently.
Besides production houses coming to a halt, in order to avoid the spread of this virus, several films have also been postponed until further notice. These include No Time To Die, Black Widow, and Fast and Furious 9 among others.
