‘Game of Thrones’ actress Indira Varma aka Ellaria Sand tests positive for coronavirus

Days after Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for coronavirus, Indira Varma, who essayed the role of Ellaria Sand has also confirmed positive to the same.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she wrote, "So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."