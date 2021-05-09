Gal Gadot confirms Joss Whedon threatened to harm her career during 'Justice League', says 'took care of it'

Earlier this year, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ray Fisher detailed the issues he faced while working with Whedon on the Warner Bros film.

THR quotes a knowledgeable source saying that Gadot was unhappy with Whedon's take on Justice League and had "issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next."

The biggest clash came when Gadot pushed back on some new dialogue Whedon had written.

In response, the director had reportedly "threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins."

In a statement to THR, Gadot had said, "I had my issues with (Whedon) and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

(With inputs from PTI)