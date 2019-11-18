Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck petition #ReleaseTheSnyderCut version from 'Justice League'

Los Angeles: Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined the chorus for demanding the Snyder cut version of their film "Justice League".

Fans of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) long believe that an original cut from director Zack Snyder of the 2017 film exists and have been petitioning Warner Bros for its release.

Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", had left "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy.

The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron", to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.