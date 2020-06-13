Gal Gadot announces new release date for 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Actor Gal Gadot on Saturday announced the new release date for her much-anticipated movie 'Wonder Woman 1984'. The superhero flick, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on August 14, has been pushed to October 2.

Gadot shared the information on Twitter and also thanked fans for being supportive throughout.

"The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow, it's finally happening, & I couldn't be more excited! To all the fans that stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn't have done this w/o you.I'm so excited for you to get to see this #WW84 , it will be worth the wait," the 35-year-old wrote.