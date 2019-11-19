'Frozen 2' Movie Review: The second installment is a typical family entertainer

Frozen II

Voice Cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton

Direction: Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

Rating: ***

Compared to its prequel of 2013, the tale of "Frozen II" is more entertaining than dazzling, and fluid than solid. It has all the trappings of a Disney film, yet it is not as exciting as the first edition.

It is the story of two Princesses, Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), who set out on an adventure correcting the wrongs done by their previous generation.

The film opens with King Agnarr (Alfred Molina) and queen Iduna (Evan Rachel Wood) of Arendelle, regaling their daughters Anna and Elsa, about their Kingdom's past. Their grandfather (Jeremy Sisto) and head general Mattias (Sterling K. Brown) are portrayed as victims of Northuldra, an indigenous tribe who lived in Ahtollan, the mystical forest that is now wrapped in mist for a long time.

Years later, all is fine in the Kingdom of Arendelle. Despite being the Queen of Arendelle and having magical abilities, Elsa is emotionally dependent upon Anna. Reunited by their last adventure, the bond between the sisters has grown and they are now closer than ever, till she hears a singing voice calling out to her, alluring her to journey off into the unknown.

Anna, followed by Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), who is in love her, his reindeer Sven, and Olaf the snowman, join Elsa on the quest into the woods somewhere close to Ahtohallan, the enchanted place that holds the secret of their parents' disappearance, as well as the key to finding peace with nature and the Northuldra.

In a way, "Frozen II" is an origin story. It subtly tells us of how Elsa is gifted with magical abilities, namely the blessing or curse of blasting snow and ice from her fingertips. This was not revealed in the first edition.

The film is designed like a Broadway musical, with a number of songs that drive the plot and characters into action. The numbers kick off with, "The winds are blowing" followed by "Somethings never change". But it is only when Elsa sings, "Into the Unknown" that the narrative comes anywhere close to the exalting "Let it goÂ." from the first edition.