'Frozen 2' earns big at Indian box office, mints Rs 19 cr on opening weekend

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directorial animated film "Frozen 2" has witnessed a strong business at Indian box office during the opening weekend, raking in over Rs 19 crore.

According to a statement, Disney's film has been touted as the biggest weekend grosser for any animation movie in India collecting Rs 19.10 cr Net Box Office in three days.

"Frozen 2", which was released on Friday, minted Rs 3.35 crore on the opening day. While on Saturday and Sunday, the collections made a huge jump. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 7.10 cr and on Sunday, it collected Rs 3.35 crore.