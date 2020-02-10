From Trump's impeachment to gender inequality: Political statements at the Oscars 2020

Hollywood's biggest night - the Academy Awards, bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry with Korean drama 'Parasite' making history with the Best Film honour. While Joaquin Phoenix won the award for the best male actor for 'Joker', Renee Zellweger became the best female actor for her portrayal of late icon Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy'.

While it wasn't just the iconic winning moments that made headlines, but also the subtle political statements that grabbed eyeballs. From red carpet outfits to winning speeches, here's how Hollywood voiced their stance at the Oscars 2020.

Brad Pitt