From religion to wealth: Answers to 10 questions you may have about Rihanna after her support to farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Rihanna’s tweet gained instant traction on Twitter within hours.

Who is Rihanna?

Rihanna, born as Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was born in Barbados, on February 20, 1988. She attended school alongside international cricketers Chris Jordan and Carlos Brathwaite.

Rihanna was an army cadet in a sub-military programme, and while she did want to graduate from high school, she dropped out and chose a career in music instead.

She has global chartbusters like "Diamonds", "Umbrella" and "We Found Love" to her credit.

The chart-topping single "Umbrella" earned Rihanna her first Grammy Award, leading her to be recognised globally.

Her accolades include 9 Grammys, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and 6 Guinness World Records.

In 2012 and 2014, Forbes ranked her among the top 10 highest-paid celebrities.

In 2012 and 2018, Riri was named her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by the TIME magazine.

In 2017, Rihanna launched FENTY Beauty and took over the makeup market with its highly inclusive range, especially for women of colour.

In 2019, she was crowned as the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of USD 600 million.

The wealth was a result of her fashion label FENTY which rolled out clothing and accessories that broke all stereotypes.

Besides being an ace singer, Riri has also tried her hand at acting in some of the biggest movies like Battleship (2012), Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017), and Ocean's 8 (2018).

Not to mention, the Government of Barbados also appointed her as an ambassador of education, tourism, and investment in 2018.

Is Rihanna Muslim?

Rihanna’s tweet in support of farmers led to many searching for her religion on Google, specifically trying to know if she was a Muslim by faith.

For those unversed, Riri was surrounded by Christianity since childhood. Speaking to the Interview Magazine, the 32-year-old said, "My first time praying and fasting was when I was 7 years old. I did that on my own, because I wanted to go to New York, and I knew that this was a sacrifice I had to make in order for god to make sure I could get there.”

The aftermath of tweeting

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker, who have been vocal supporters of the agitation, lauded Rihanna's remarks, while actor Kangana Ranaut criticised her statement.