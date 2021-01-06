From dreamy proposal to fairytale wedding - A timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's love story

Hollywood’s famous couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's six-year-long marriage and an eight-year-long love story, is reportedly coming to an end.

According to E! News, the reality TV star and her rapper husband have decided to go separate ways but Kim is yet to file for divorce.

Here’s a look at their love story that involved an over-the-top proposal, dreamy wedding, and life with four kids, that eventually collapsed after Kanye’s Twitter meltdown in 2020.

Kim and Kanye met in 2004 when the former was still married to her first husband, music producer Damon Thomas.

In 2009, they were spotted attending Y-3 show at New York Fashion Week, but Kim was dating boyfriend Reggie Bush.

In the same year, Kanye did a guest verse on Keri Hilson’s single “Knock You Down", where he rapped about Kim without naming her.

The lines go - “You were always the cheerleader of my dreams/Seem to only date the head of football teams/And I was the class clown that always kept you laughing/We were never meant to be, baby we just happened.”

After working on multiple projects and staying in touch over emails and texts, Kanye and Kim went public with their relationship in 2012.

The same year, Kanye gave Kim a dramatic makeover by decluttering her closet and trashing out all the loud and colourful accessories she fondly collected over the years.

Kanye was also frequent on the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and also joined the clan for vacations.