From dreamy proposal to fairytale wedding - A timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's love story

Hollywood’s famous couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's six-year-long marriage and an eight-year-long love story, is reportedly coming to an end.
According to E! News, the reality TV star and her rapper husband have decided to go separate ways but Kim is yet to file for divorce.
Here’s a look at their love story that involved an over-the-top proposal, dreamy wedding, and life with four kids, that eventually collapsed after Kanye’s Twitter meltdown in 2020.
Kim and Kanye met in 2004 when the former was still married to her first husband, music producer Damon Thomas.
In 2009, they were spotted attending Y-3 show at New York Fashion Week, but Kim was dating boyfriend Reggie Bush.
In the same year, Kanye did a guest verse on Keri Hilson’s single “Knock You Down", where he rapped about Kim without naming her.
The lines go - “You were always the cheerleader of my dreams/Seem to only date the head of football teams/And I was the class clown that always kept you laughing/We were never meant to be, baby we just happened.”
After working on multiple projects and staying in touch over emails and texts, Kanye and Kim went public with their relationship in 2012.
The same year, Kanye gave Kim a dramatic makeover by decluttering her closet and trashing out all the loud and colourful accessories she fondly collected over the years.
Kanye was also frequent on the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and also joined the clan for vacations.
Marriage and kids
In December 2012, Kim announced that she was expecting her first child with Kanye.
On June 15, 2013, Kimye welcomed their daughter North West.
The same year in October, Kanye proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday, by renting out AT&T Park and went down on one knee in the presence of their family and friends.
On May 24th, 2014, Kimye tied the knot at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.
In 2015, the couple welcomed their son Saint West, followed by daughter Chicago in 2018, and son Psalm in 2019.
Chicago and Psalm were born via surrogacy, after Kim suffered from several health complications.
What happened in 2020?
In December 2020, it was reported that Kim and Kanye had been living "separate lives".
"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," a source said, adding that "their lives don't overlap much".
Not to mention, Kanye had a failed Presidential run and courted controversy by publicly declaring he wanted to abort daughter North West on learning Kim had been pregnant in the past.
Ending their marriage after 6 years
E! News quoted a source saying, "It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months. They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while.”
The couple's relationship has seen increased pressure in recent months. Kardashian had back in July spoken up for the first time in public about West's mental health and termed the situation "complicated and painful."
On being asked about why Kardashian hasn't filed for divorce yet, the source revealed that though everything is over between the couple, they are still figuring out the decision that best suits their children.
"She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids. It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them," E! News quoted the source as saying.
"Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out," the source added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)