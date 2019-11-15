Friends: Tom Hanks was supposed to play Sandy the male nanny

Los Angeles: Freddie Prinze Jr has revealed that Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks was originally approached to play the role of Sandy in "Friends".

Prinze Jr played the titular role of Sandy in the 200th episode of the much-loved sitcom, titled "The One With the Male Nanny".

In the episode, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) hire a male nanny named Sandy.

The actor said he feels lucky to have landed a role in one of the most popular shows in the history of American television.

"I wasn't even supposed to be (Sandy), that was originally offered to Tom Hanks but he wasn't gonna make it back from his film on time. And so my agent called me and said, 'Do you want to be on Friends? And I said, 'Yeah, I'll do an episode of 'Friends'. That'll be great.' He said, 'Yeah, it shoots tomorrow.' and I was like, 'What?' He said, 'Yes, tomorrow so I'll send you the script'," Prinze Jr told Entertainment Weekly.