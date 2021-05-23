'Friends: The Reunion' to stream in India on ZEE5 on THIS date

The much-anticipated "Friends: The Reunion" will exclusively premiere on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced Sunday.

While the special is scheduled to be released on the streamer HBO Max in the US on May 27, the date of its Indian debut is yet to be revealed.

All the six original cast members of "Friends" -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are coming back for the long-awaited event.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, they are excited to bring the show on their platform for the Indian audience, where the sitcom enjoys massive popularity.

"'Friends' is amongst the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for fans in India, who can enjoy it from the safety of their home," Kalra said in a statement.