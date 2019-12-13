'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston shares adorable throwback 'beanie baby' photo

Washington DC: Actor Jennifer Aniston's latest Instagram picture with a beanie is sure to give you childhood nostalgia.
The 50-year-old actor, who famously joined Instagram two months ago, shared a super sweet childhood picture of self on Thursday (local time).
In the picture, a young Aniston can be seen sporting a beanie cap while looking out of a window. Aniston's adorable picture's caption read, "California beanie baby ( I'm sure I was wishing for snow)." She added the prayer, snowman, and snowflake emojis, along with the hashtag #TBT.
The childhood picture of the superstar received 1 million likes in just a few hours of the post.
Her 'Friends' pals couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the adorable picture.
American actor Kate Hudson commented, "Oh sweet girl" along with a smiling emoji.
Actor Laura Dern wrote, "Come ON you cutie." While writer Erin Foster simply wrote "Omg" along with a broken heart emoji.
Ever since she joined Instagram, Aniston has been sharing selfies and behind-the-scenes snaps, proving that she's become an Instagram pro.
