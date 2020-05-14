'Friends' star Courteney Cox reveals her favourite pregnancy food was 'paneer and tomato'

Washington D.C.: American actor Courteney Cox is opening up to her daughter about her experience being pregnant.

According to People Magazine, the 55-year-old actor discussed her own road to motherhood with her 15-year-old daughter, Coco, in a Facebook Watch series to promote the premiere of season 2 of '9 Months with Courteney Cox', focused on couples who have endured a variety of pregnancy struggles and subsequent successes.

In the video, Coco is seen sitting next to her actress mother as she begins to interview the 'Friends' star about what it's like to be her mom.

"I'm so uncomfortable it hurts," the teen says with a laugh before jumping into her questions.