'I'm looking really strange with injections': 'Friends' star Courteney Cox recalls facing side effects of cosmetic procedures

Ahead of the launch of her new comedy-horror TV show 'Shining Vale', actor Courteney Cox admitted getting facial fillers in the past and opened up about why her attitude towards cosmetic procedures changed.

In a recent interview with a media outlet, Cox recalled facing side effects of cosmetic treatments, CNN reported.

"There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that (youthfulness) for years. And I didn't realize that, oh sh*t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now," she revealed.

The 'Friends' star added, "The scrutiny is intense, but I don't know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself." Coming back to 'Shining Vale', the project will feature her as a depressed erotic novelist who moves from New York City to rural Connecticut with her family.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:36 AM IST