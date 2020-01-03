Friends: Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma reacts to waking up from her nap in 2020

Actor Noelle Sheldon aka Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma has woken up from the 'best nap of all time' and wished a happy 2020 to fans.
Noelle who played baby emma in 'Friends' has paid homage to a scene in the show. In 'The One With the Cake' episode of season 20, Monica and Chandler record a video for baby Emma on her first birthday, for her to watch it, when she turns 18. In the scene, Chandler starts filming a video message by saying, “Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?” Monica adds, “We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way – you may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years.”
The video resurfaced on the internet and 'Friends' fans shared the video reminding Emma it's 2020.
Emma aka Noelle came across the same and had the best reaction possible!
Noella took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself holding a Central Park coffee mug. She captioned the picture, "“Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!”
The most loved sitcom Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are in discussions to appear in a reunion special.
Several sources say that the stars and the creators of the comedy (David Crane and Marta Kauffman) from Warner Bros. TV are in talks to reunite for a special, which will stream on HBO Max, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
Talks are currently underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature the original stars.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)