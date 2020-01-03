Friends: Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma reacts to waking up from her nap in 2020

Actor Noelle Sheldon aka Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma has woken up from the 'best nap of all time' and wished a happy 2020 to fans.

Noelle who played baby emma in 'Friends' has paid homage to a scene in the show. In 'The One With the Cake' episode of season 20, Monica and Chandler record a video for baby Emma on her first birthday, for her to watch it, when she turns 18. In the scene, Chandler starts filming a video message by saying, “Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?” Monica adds, “We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way – you may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years.”

The video resurfaced on the internet and 'Friends' fans shared the video reminding Emma it's 2020.