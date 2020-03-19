'Friends' reunion special delayed amid coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles: The much-awaited "Friends" reunion special has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus scare. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the unscripted episode, set at HBO Max, was set to be shot next week at the iconic Stage 24 of the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, where the original NBC series was filmed.

The production will not go ahead at least until May due to rising health concerns amid the COVID-19 outbreak. A new date has not been set as yet as it is unclear when any programming would be able to resume work.

Many shows -- scripted, late-night, daytime and syndicated, among others -- have been shut down as the world begins to self-quarantine and employ social distancing.

Representatives for HBO Max and producers Warner Bros TV declined comment.