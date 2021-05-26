Friends Reunion: Lesser known facts about the sitcom

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is a sitcom that doesn't need an introduction. It is so beloved and has touched so many lives over the years. It is a sitcom that every generation can enjoy and has enjoyed.

James Corden said to the cast which includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer that "You made us feel like we have these friends," and that is the best way that anyone can put it.

It is always fun to know some behind the scenes tidbits so here they are!

Behind the scenes facts about this glorious show:

1. There were originally supposed to only be four main friends. Phoebe and Chandler were meant to play supporting roles.

2. Phoebe was meant to be a much darker character. However, they later made her quirky instead.

3. Lisa Kudrow became pregnant in real life so they wrote it into the show, that is how she became a surrogate for her brother.