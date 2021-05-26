Friends Reunion: From Monica's proposal to Phoebe's wedding, best moments from season 1 to 10

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is a sitcom that doesn't need an introduction. It is so beloved and has touched so many lives over the years. It is a sitcom that every generation can enjoy and has enjoyed.

James Corden told the cast -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, "You made us feel like we have these friends," and that is possibly the best way that anyone can put it.

To gear up for the highly-anticipated F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, let us look back at some of our favourite moments from each season:

Season 1: The One with all the Poker

In this episode, the boys and girls compete in numerous poker games. Watch a fun clip of this episode.