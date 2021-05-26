Friends Reunion: From Monica's proposal to Phoebe's wedding, best moments from season 1 to 10

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is a sitcom that doesn't need an introduction. It is so beloved and has touched so many lives over the years. It is a sitcom that every generation can enjoy and has enjoyed.
James Corden told the cast -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, "You made us feel like we have these friends," and that is possibly the best way that anyone can put it.
To gear up for the highly-anticipated F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, let us look back at some of our favourite moments from each season:
Season 1: The One with all the Poker
In this episode, the boys and girls compete in numerous poker games. Watch a fun clip of this episode.
Season 2: The One with the two parties
Rachel's parents cannot be in the same room together so her kind friends throw her two separate birthday parties to keep the peace.
Season 3: The One the morning after
Rachel and Ross are having a nasty fight while their friends hide-out in Monica's bedroom so as to not make things even more worse for the couple. They even resort to eating wax when they get hungry.
Season 4: The One with the worst best man ever
Ross chooses Joey to be his best man but after the bachelor party, the wedding ring disappears. They think that the stripper took it and therefore interrogate her.
Season 5: The One where Ross can't flirt
Ross keeps ordering pizzas to flirt with the pizza delivery girl but he doesn't realise how bad he is at flirting.
Season 6: The One with the proposal: part 2
Chandler proposes to Monica but he has to cross the seven seas in order to do it.
Season 7: The One with the nap partners
This episode involves two friends who unexpectedly become nap partners. It is both hilarious and adorable.
Season 8: The One with the Rumor
This is a hilarious Thanksgiving episode where a person is invited who deeply dislikes Rachel.
Season 9: The One with Phoebe's Birthday Dinner
Phoebe just wants to celebrate her birthday with her friends but they all have other plans.
Season 10: The One with Phoebe's Wedding
A simple wedding turns into the most beautiful event.
