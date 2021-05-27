Friends Reunion: Each actor is being paid THIS whopping amount for the special episode

The much-awaited Friends Reunion episode will air on ZEE5 in India on Thursday noon.
The stars of '90s hit sitcom Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry have revisited the sets of the show almost after 17 years for the special episode.
Fans of the iconic show have been demanding a reunion episode for a year. It was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as makers wanted to tape it in front of a live audience just like the show was.
After much delay, HBO has finally delivered it. However, it did not come cheap. According to media reports, during the show's original run, the cast was the highest-paid ensemble for any TV show.
Therefore, bringing them back together after a long gap and amid such excessive demand, would not come cheap for HBO either.
Reportedly, each of the six Friends actors were paid USD 2.5 million for the reunion episode, filmed over two days. This figure boils down to Rs 18.16 crore.
Meanwhile, other supporting cast members of the show as well stars like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Mindy Kaling, Larry Hanking, James Corden and BTS too will be appearing on the special episode.
Ben Winston has directed the special and executive produced it along with 'Friends' executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.
The original Friends series ran from 1994 to 2004 and continues to draw big ratings in reruns. It got a fresh lease on OTT in recent years and became one of the most watched shows on Netflix.