Friends Reunion: 27 best dialogues you ought to revisit

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is a sitcom that doesn't need an introduction. It is so beloved and has touched so many lives over the years. It is a sitcom that every generation can enjoy and has enjoyed.
James Corden said to the cast which includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer that "You made us feel like we have these friends" and that is the best way that anyone can put it.
To celebrate and get geared up for the reunion let us reminisce over the greatest dialogues said by Rachel, Monica Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross.
Rachel played by Jennifer Aniston
1. "Okay, no uterus, no opinion."
2. "Oh I'm sorry. Did my back hurt your knife?"
3. "You know what? I just shouldn't be allowed to make decisions anymore."
4. "Who is FICA? Why is he getting all my money?"
5. "Everyone I know is either getting married or getting pregnant or getting promoted and I'm getting coffee. And it's not even for me!"
6. "It's like all my life everyone's told me, "You're a shoe! You're a shoe! You're a shoe! Well, what if I don't want to be a shoe? What if I wanna be a purse or a hat?"
Monica played by Courteney Cox
7. "They don't know that we know that they know."
8. "Judge all you want but, married a lesbian (Ross), left a man at the altar(Rachel), fell inlove with a gay ice dancer (Phoebe), threw a girl's wooden leg in the fire (Joey), LIVES IN A BOX (Chandler)"
9. "Welcome to the real world! It sucks. You're gonna love it."
10. "And remember, if I am harsh with you, it's only because you are doing it wrong."
11. "You don't tell me what to do. I tell you what to do."
12. "I KNOW"
Phoebe played by Lisa Kudrow
13. "Smelly Cat! Smelly Cat! What are they feeding you? Smelly Cat, Smelly Cat, it's not your fault."
14. "Come on, Ross, You're a Paleontologist. Dig a little deeper."
15. "You'll see! You'll all see!"
16. "OH! MY EYES! MY EYES!"
17. "Something is wrong with the left phalange."
18. "Oh for God's sake Judy! Pick up the sock! PICK UP THE SOCK! PICK UP THE SOCK!
Chandler played by Matthew Perry
19. "I'm Chandler, I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."
20. "I'm not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"
21. "I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love."
22. " Oh, I know. This must be so hard. 'Oh no! Two women love me. They're both gorgeous and sexy. My wallet's too small for my fifties and my diamond shoes are too tight."
23. " Oh man. In my next life, I'm coming back as a toilet brush."
24. "I tend to keep talking until somebody stops me."
Joey played by Matt LeBlanc
25. "Joey doesn't share food."
26. "Hey, how you doin?"
Ross played by David Schwimmer
27. "WE WERE ON A BREAK"
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)