Friends Reunion: 27 best dialogues you ought to revisit

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is a sitcom that doesn't need an introduction. It is so beloved and has touched so many lives over the years. It is a sitcom that every generation can enjoy and has enjoyed.

James Corden said to the cast which includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer that "You made us feel like we have these friends" and that is the best way that anyone can put it.

To celebrate and get geared up for the reunion let us reminisce over the greatest dialogues said by Rachel, Monica Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross.

Rachel played by Jennifer Aniston