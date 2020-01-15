'Friends' actor Stan Kirsch who played Monica's boyfriend, commits suicide

The 'Highlander: The Series' official Facebook page in a tribute to Stan wrote, "It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch.

Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.

Stan was at a disadvantage compared to other actors portraying immortals on the series. He was never able to have flashbacks from the 1800's or discuss how things were ‘back in his day’. However, Stan turned this situation into an opportunity; providing one of the few portrayals on the show where a character gradually grew into a wise, skilled and self-assured individual from episode to episode. Stan even changed himself physically to show how Richie Ryan would survive in the world of the immortals.

Although Richie Ryan’s life was cut short on the show, there was little more to see; Richie Ryan had evolved into his own man, and it was Stan’s performance that made it true.

Beyond Highlander: The Series, Stan Kirsch was an accomplished acting coach. We have heard first-hand testimonials from many of his students; all of them having considered Stan an incredible teacher and a gift of a human being.

Every time we had the opportunity to catch up with Stan, he was nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere. He was a warm presence that will be missed."