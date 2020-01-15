'Friends' actor Stan Kirsch who played Monica's boyfriend, commits suicide

Actor Stan Kirsch, best known for 'Highlander: The Series' was discovered hanging, by his wife, Kristyn Green. He was 51 and has died of an apparent suicide.
The actor's body was discovered by his wife over the weekend. According to a report by TMZ, Stan aka Richie Ryan was found hanging in his bathroom.
Stan, who was an acting coach in Los Angeles, has a number of acting credits to his name. 'JAG', 'General Hospital' and 'Friends' being the most popular ones. In 1995, Stan featured in a cameo role in Friends' 'The One With The Ick Factor' episode, as Monica's underage boyfriend.
He is grieved by his wife Kristyn. She took to social media and wrote, " I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support. I haven't been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails -- but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you."
The 'Highlander: The Series' official Facebook page in a tribute to Stan wrote, "It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch.
Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.
Stan was at a disadvantage compared to other actors portraying immortals on the series. He was never able to have flashbacks from the 1800's or discuss how things were ‘back in his day’. However, Stan turned this situation into an opportunity; providing one of the few portrayals on the show where a character gradually grew into a wise, skilled and self-assured individual from episode to episode. Stan even changed himself physically to show how Richie Ryan would survive in the world of the immortals.
Although Richie Ryan’s life was cut short on the show, there was little more to see; Richie Ryan had evolved into his own man, and it was Stan’s performance that made it true.
Beyond Highlander: The Series, Stan Kirsch was an accomplished acting coach. We have heard first-hand testimonials from many of his students; all of them having considered Stan an incredible teacher and a gift of a human being.
Every time we had the opportunity to catch up with Stan, he was nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere. He was a warm presence that will be missed."
