‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry, 51, engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing from popular American sitcom ‘Friends’ got engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

Perry, 51, confirmed the news with People magazine stating, "I decided to get engaged," he said, adding, "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The couple has been dating for two years.

For those unversed, Hurwitz is a talent manager by profession and the person who convinced Perry to join Instagram.

The news of their engagement comes months after there were reports of Perry looking for love online after splitting from Hurwitz.

A source had told US Weekly that the actor "is back on" the dating app Raya and is "messaging girls and getting back into online dating again".

It was revealed in January that the two were a couple after first being spotted together at a West Hollywood restaurant in December 2019.

"(Molly is) telling friends that she is not in it for fame, but she secretly loves the attention she's been getting from their relationship," a source said at the time.

"The guys she has dated in the past have all been in the entertainment industry."

The actor's friends had been hoping that he would marry Hurwitz.

"His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially (former 'Friends' co-star) Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance," a source said in February.

"Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out."

While Hurwitz had her own apartment, the insider said she had "been spending more and more time" at Perry's place and was a good influence on the actor, who has battled addiction issues in the past.

She brought him to a place where he's positive and confident, the source said. "Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He's got a spring in his step that wasn't there before."

