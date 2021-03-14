French actress Corinne Masiero strips naked at Cesar Awards to protest against government's COVID-19 restrictions

The 46th César Awards ceremony, presented by the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma, took place on Friday. The award show which was hosted by Marina Foïs is currently making headlines globally.
During the ceremony in Paris, actress Corinne Masiero stripped naked on the stage to protest against the government's decision of shutting cinema halls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The text written on her chest in French read: "No culture no future", while she wrote "Give us art back, Jean" on her back.
Videos, which have made their way to the internet, show Masiero dressed in a donkey outfit and a white dress covered in blood stains. The 57-year-old actress, who was called on stage to present the award for best costume, bared it all to demand support for France's cultural sector.
According to reports, 'Louise Wimmer' actres Corinne Masiero wasn't the only one to raise her voice against the shutdown of theatres.
'The Girl With Bracelet's Stephane Demoustier also hit back at the French government during his winning speech.
He said, "My children can go to Zara but not the cinema. It's incomprehensible."
For the unversed, while shops and businesses are allowed to stay open, cinemas have been shut for the last three months because of the latest coronavirus lockdown.
France on Friday reported 25,229 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span, taking the total to 4,015,560, and the cumulative number of related deaths passed 90,000, according to data released by health authorities.
Since the epidemic outbreak, a total of 90,146 Covid-19 patients in France had died, representing a single-day rise of 228, official data showed, Xinhua news agency reported.
The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients dropped by 109 to 24,749. But the number of those who need life support increased by 41 to 4,033, the highest level since late November 2020.
When visiting a Paris hospital on Friday evening, Prime Minister Jean Castex said: "The reality of the hospital situation in Ile-de-France (greater Paris region) is extremely tense, difficult."
"We are monitoring this situation from day to day to be ready at any time to take the measures that it calls for," he added.
Paris police prefecture announced on Friday that more than 4,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed in the capital at the weekend to ensure the respect of mask-wearing and nightly curfew and evacuate crowded public places where barrier gestures are not applied.
Since late December last year, France has administered 4,569,849 first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, with priority given to the elderly, the vulnerable and frontline health workers.
After Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, France's health regulator on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for use at home for all adults, including people aged 65 and over with comorbidities or not, in a move to speed up vaccine rollout.
(With inputs from ANI)
