Freida Pinto to star as British secret agent Noor Inayat Khan in TV series 'Spy Princess'

Actress Freida Pinto is all set to feature as the lead in a new drama series based on British secret agent Noor Inayat Khan.

Also known as Nora Baker, Khan served in the Special Operations Executive during World War II.

Titled as “Spy Princess”, The Guardian describes it as an emotional thriller, which will be directed by Anand Tucker and produced by Andy Paterson and Pinto.

It is based on “Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan” by Shrabani Basu.

Noor, daughter of an Indian Sufi mystic, was the first female wireless operator to be sent from the UK into France to help the French Resistance.

She was given the code name Madeline, and was captured the Gestapo at the age of 29, tortured after being betrayed and shot dead at Dachau concentration camp, after revealing nothing to her captors.

She was felicitated with the George Cross for her service in the SOE, the highest civilian decoration in the United Kingdom.

Pinto described her as "a fierce and amazing woman, the most unlikely heroine of the second world war”.

"Her struggle to reconcile her values with the desire to find her own path and with her complex sense of duty is something I am so excited to explore," she added.

Noor’s role was earlier portrayed by actress Radhika Apte in the film "A Call To Spy" which also stars Stana Katic.

In 2020, it was reported that Pinto will star in and produce the TV series on "The Henna Artist".

"The Henna Artist", Alka Joshi's bestselling debut novel, is based on 17-year-old Lakshmi, who escapes from an abusive marriage and makes her way alone to the 1950s pink city of Jaipur.

There, she becomes the most highly requested henna artist and confidante to the wealthy women of the upper class. But trusted with the secrets of the wealthy, she never can reveal her own.